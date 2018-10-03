Christians, Miyyeti Allah seek improved security in Plateau

Christians and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria among other stakeholders in Plateau have called on the federal government to improve on the security situation in the state to facilitate the quick return of Internally Displaced Persons to their villages. Speaking at a town hall meeting organised by the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) in Jos, the state capital, both groups called on the government to provide security and necessary assistance to enable the victims of attacks living in various IDP camps to return to their villages. A cleric and member of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Audu Markus specifically called on government to ensure security of lives and property, adding that where justice is absent, peace will become a scarce commodity. Similarly, an IDP, Elder Daniel Gashish said they were still at a loss why the Fulani who had lived with them peacefully for many years would embark on killing them without cause, stressing: “We lived peacefully with the Fulani and suddenly we woke up on June 23 and 24, 2018 to find ourselves being attacked. We do not want to live in IDP camps any longer. We want to return to our villages.” Legal adviser to MACBAN, Plateau state chapter, Barr Sani Isah Mohammed, expressed deep sympathy with victims of the attack, saying MACBAN totally condemned attacks on villages and called for improved security before the displaced persons would return to their villages. “This is the first time I am coming in contact with people who have been attacked, and I deeply sympathise with them. The only way out of this violence is for all to give peace a chance and work towards achieving peaceful resolution of the crisis,” he said. Speaking at the event, Head of the IDFP advocacy visit to Plateau state, Amir Mohammed Jameel Mohammed, thanked speakers for the frank views expressed during the meeting, saying: “We are assuring you that all these views will form part of our final report on how to end the crisis. “As a forum, we are committed to collaborating with all stakeholders and relevant partners to end this crisis. We have met with relevant security agencies and other groups over the resolution of this crisis. The IDFP, with the active support of the King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre for Interreligious and Intercultura Dialogue, globally known as KAICIID Dialogue Centre based in Vienna in Austria,have so far visited Zamfara, Benue and now we are in Plateau state. We have obtained vital information and interacted with people to seek solutions on this matter. The end to this crisis is in sight,” he said. Chairman of the local organising committee of the visit, Rev Zaka Ahuche Peter, called on Nigerians to stand up for peace, adding that true peace could only come from the heart of men and women who have been hurt. “We have visited places and interacted with people. We are happy that all groups are tired and want to see an end to the crisis. Considering what we have seen and heard, Plateau and other states are set to witness a return to peace in no distant future,” he said. Some of the groups that attended the town hall meeting included the youth wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Federation of Muslim Women Association of Nigeria (FOMWAN), Women Wing of the Christian Association of Nigeria (WOWICAN) and MACBAN, among others.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.