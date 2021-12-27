Christmas: Bauchi distributes food to Christians

The Bauchi state government has distributed food items worth millions of naira as government’s gift to Christian community across the state for the celebration of this year’s Christmas.

Chairman of the distribution committee, Mr Abdon Dalla Gin, announced this while briefing journalists on the outcome of the committee’s assignment held at Government House, Bauchi.

Mr Abdon Dalla Gin said the items distributed to churches, Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) and other Christian groups include rice, cows, rams, vegetable oil among others.

He said the state government also included non indigenes and disabled persons as beneficiaries of the government’s gesture to enable them have a sense of belonging.

“Our committee for the procurement and distribution of food items to Christian community in the state for the celebration Christmas has concluded its assignment for this year and that is to say we have distributed the items accordingly across the state.

“Since the coming of the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed, every Christmas, the Governor is distributing food items to Christians for the celebration.”

He said the committee has done justice in the distribution process, especially in ensuring that the food items reached the targeted beneficiaries.

The chairman, who is the Special Adviser to the Governor on Civil Service Matters, applauded members of the committee for their commitment to the discharge of the committee’s assigned responsibilities.

Mr Abdon Gin enjoined Christian community in the state to reciprocate Governor Mohammed’s gesture by using the Christmas period to renew their support and pray for the success of his administration.