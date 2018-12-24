Christmas: Bauchi First Lady donates foodstuff, wrappers to villagers 

Wife of Bauchi state Governor, Hajiya Hadiza Mohammed Abubakar, on Sunday distributed bags of rice, maize, gallons of groundnut and palm oil and wrappers to women in Tudun Mai Zamani community in Bayara village of Bauchi local government area of the state.

Speaking during the distribution of the items, Mrs Abubakar explained that the gesture was aimed at bringing succour to the downtrodden in this festive period.

She said such donation which, is annual, targets women all over the state.

“I am highly optimistic that this gesture would motivate you to support the government and gear up to be good ambassadors by being patriotic through the exhibitions of support, loyalty and cooperation,” she said.

The governor’s wife stated that the government has done much by constructing good road network in different locations to facilitate cheap transportation system and ease conveyance of farm produce to and from parts of the country.

Aside that, Mrs Abubakar said government provides free medical health services to pregnant women and under five children as well as free drugs in order to improve the lots of the women in the state.

Responding, the ward head of the area, Baiko Mai Zamani, thanked the governor’s wife for the gesture, urging the villagers to reciprocate through support and prayers for the success of the present administration.

He also appealed to the state government to provide the community with boreholes, lamenting that residents face difficulties whenever they want to fetch water for consumption and household needs.

Blueprint reports that the chairman of Bauchi local government, Abdu Chindo also donated 100 wrappers to the beneficiaries with a view to complementing the effort of the governor’s wife in assisting the down trodden.

