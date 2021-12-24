Christmas: Buhari vows to uplift citizens’ quality of life

President Muhammadu Buhari has reiterated his administration’s commitment to uplifting the quality of life of all citizens, assuring that he would not abandon the promises he made to Nigerians.

The president stated this in his Christmas message to Nigerians, released by the media unit of the State House, Abuja, on Friday.

He frowned on criminal activities of those he described as “the wicked ones amongst us,” adding that despite the remarkable successes generally recorded, the nation had been facing some challenges.

He said: “Our courageous security forces, bolstered by the necessary support from this administration, daily confront the wicked ones amongst us, who continue to threaten the peace of the land.

“Recently, during the meeting with fellow Heads of State of ECOWAS, I discussed the need to intensify efforts to jointly confront this menace causing instability in our sub-region.

“I am confident that with the renewed commitment and empowerment of our committed security personnel, all these issues, which inflict pain and trauma on us, will soon be history. Let us utilise the opportunity that this festive period brings to encourage ourselves so that the machinations of the wicked ones in our midst will find no place to thrive.”

President Buhari urged Nigerians to invoke the indomitable spirit in them and see the present order of things as a phase that would also pass, just like other unsavoury situations in the nation’s history.

“This government will not abandon the promises made to Nigerians for a better lease of life.”

He rejoiced with Christians in the country as they joined fellow believers all over the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ.

“It is a special period that brings peoples of the world together with one purpose: to celebrate togetherness, joy and peace, and above all, to share love with one another through exchange of goodwill and gifts.”

The president, however, said for the second Christmas running, the world would not be able to celebrate as it used to in years past.

According to him, Covid-19 pandemic, with its attendant debilitating impact, has remained with mankind, mutating and leaving in its wake devastating consequences on the economy, social interaction and curtailing certain freedoms.

“The silver lining, however, is that humanity has been able to rise up with one voice and purpose to confront the foisted conditions. I want to use this opportunity to appeal to our dear citizens to embrace vaccination, which is the best scientifically-known bulwark against the pandemic.

“Recent events have shown that vaccination greatly reduces the effects of the virus on the human body. I will also urge those who have taken the two doses to go ahead and take the booster, as advised by the Presidential Steering Committee (PSC).”

He enjoined privileged citizens to also spare moments to reach out to the less-privileged ones.

“Let us also pray and give words of encouragement to our gallant security personnel fulfilling their oaths to keep us safe. I assure my compatriots that this administration remains resolute at ensuring that the standard of living of the average Nigerian is elevated.”

