Christmas: CAN, police warn on fireworks

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Oyo state chapter, has warned people, especially the youth, to desist from throwing fireworks on streets in and around churches while celebrating Christmas.

Its chairman, Apostle Joshua Akinyemiju, gave the warning in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Ibadan.

Akinyemiju said anyone caught would be reported to the law enforcement agencies, while the parents of such offenders would be sanctioned.

He urged the police to ensure that the sale of fireworks was restricted or controlled, especially at Yuletide.

“Also, the government should control the sale and use of fireworks.

“There should be a stiff penalty for both the seller and the user when caught.

“Church leaders on their pulpits should emphasise the dangers in the use of fireworks. They should advise parents to warn their children, as serious disciplinary action would be taken against defaulters,” he said.

Akinyemiju stated that fireworks could propel a cocktail of chemicals into the atmosphere, many of which could harm both humans and the environment.

According to him, many fireworks contain oxidisers known as perchlorates, which can dissolve in water and contaminate rivers and lakes.

The clergyman said that the increase in the sound levels could lead to restlessness, temporary or permanent hearing loss, high blood pressure, and sleep disturbance.

“If not properly handled, fireworks can cause burns and eye injuries in kids and adults.

“The best way to protect our family is not to use any fireworks at home and in public displays; the lighting of fireworks should be left to the professionals as much as possible.

“Parents are advised to caution their children/wards and keep them abreast of the dangers inherent in the use of fireworks,” he said.