Christmas: Catholic Bishop writes off hospital bills for patients

The Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Rev. Paulinus Ezeokafor, Tuesday, visited Regina Caeli Hospital, Awka, where he paid the hospital bills of poor patients running into N1 million.

Ezeokafor, who was at the hospital to commission some newly built and refurbished projects such as labour room, state-of-the-art funeral home, entrance gate and Reverend Sisters’ Convent, took time to inspect the facilities and wards at the hospital during which he discovered some patients that have overstayed in the hospital.

The beneficiaries and their offsetted debts included Mr Chijioke Nwoye Peter, an accident victim from Nteje in Oyi Local Government Area of Anambra State – N 287, 000; Mr Kenneth Onah, an accident victim from Nsukka , Enugu State – N443, 000 and Mr Ifeanyi Nebe, an accident victim from Ogbunka in Orumba South -N 380,000.

The Bishop, in a sermon earlier, called on the public spirited individuals to assist the hospital financially and materially, stating that without donations and supports, there was nowhere the hospital would attain its full potentials.

He said that Regina Caeli Hospital was one of the apostolate of the diocese specifically built to cater for the sick people and not necessarily for profit making.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mr Kenneth Onah, thanked the prelate for his kind gesture and humane spirit, praying God to bless him mightly.





