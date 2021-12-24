Christmas: Ex-senatorial aspirant Ocheje greets Idah fed constituents

A former Kogi-east senatorial aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Engr. John Ibrahim Ocheje, has sent Christmas wishes to the people of Idah Federal Constituency.

While identifying with the good people of his constituency on the occasion of Christmas, he urged them to emulate the life of Jesus Christ whose birth is celebrated on December 25th of every year across the globe.

“I join the entire Christian community in Idah Federal Constituency to mark yet another Christmas in celebrating the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ. The life of Christ is exemplary and a model for leadership in contemporary politics, especially in a democratic governance,” he said.

He urged them to pray and hope for a quality representative of the constituency, saying the season ushered in an opportunity to reflect on the purpose of electing representatives for a particular community.

He expressed happiness on the occasion of Christmas and wished the good people of the Constituency “a prosperous new year ahead.”