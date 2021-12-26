Christmas: Group urges Nigerians to prevail on Akpabio to run for president





In the spirit of yuletide celebration, a group of volunteers, united under the banner of Senator Godswill Akpabio for Common Good (SGACG) has called on Nigerians to pray for the Niger Delta Affairs Minister as it mounts pressure on him to run for president in 2023.

The group called on Nigerians to use the spirit of Christmas as an opportunity for promoting tolerance, love for one another and brotherhood beyond ethno-religious difference.

In a statement, the group’s National Coordinator, Jibrill Tafida, said, “We heartily rejoice with all Nigerians on this occasion of Christmas and express our gratitude to God for sparing our lives to witness this special day.

“We call on Nigerians to join hands with our group in urging the Niger Delta Affairs Minister to aspire for political office in 2023.

“The year 2022 should offer a special opportunity for Nigerians from all walks of life to join the SGACG in persuading the Minister to actively participate in general elections by 2023.

“Regardless of ethno-regional or religious affinities, Nigerians should come together and speak with one voice and rally around Senator Godswill Akpabio, as nationalist, with goodwill all over the nation to aspire for a higher elective office in the forthcoming 2023 general elections.

“His sterling records of achievement during his sojourn as Akwa Ibom state and his legislative activism as Senate Minority Leader have made him well-cut for a higher elective office, especially that of the president.

“We won’t rest on our oars until we successfully convince the senator to join the 2023 race and leave his footprints on the sands of Nigeria’s democratic history.

“The time is ripe for Nigerian men and women of good conscience to join million others in the SGACG train, to convince Akpabio to step out for national service; because he has all it takes in terms of leadership abilities and top level connections at the domestic and international levels.

“We urge Nigerians to use the spirit of Christmas as an opportunity for promoting tolerance, love for one another and brotherhood beyond ethno-geographic and related barriers.”

