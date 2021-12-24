Christmas: Igbawua enjoins Benue people to remain resilient

The immediate-past Chief Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission (PCC) and top governorahip aspirant for the Benue 2023 elections on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Hon. Chille Igbawua, has felicitated with the government and good people of the state as well as Christians across the globe on this year’s annual commemoration of the birth of our Lord Jesus Christ.

Hon. Igbawua, who chairs the Forum of PDP Governorship Aspirants for the forthcoming elections in Benue state, also wishes Christian compatriots and indeed Nigerians of all faiths a prosperous new year, as he appreciates God Almighty for His benevolence to pull-through the many challenges that have threatened the country’s very existential foundation.

The top governorship aspirant charged the resilient people of Benue and Nigeria in general to offer special prayers and rededicate themselves to the virtues and ideals that Jesus Christ preached and exemplified.

In a statement on behalf of his 2023 Benue Governorship Consultative Team, teeming supporters and family, Hon. Chille Igbawua urged the people of Benue to resolve this Christmas to make the ideals of harmony, tolerance, peace, goodwill and essentially love to all more manifest in their interactions and dealings with fellow human beings.

He called on the people to use their constitutionally guaranteed rights of freedom of association, speech, movement to participate in the leadership recruitment process come 2023 and all the procedures, without bitterness, violence and hate speeches.

He enjoined the people to pray for divine peace in Benue and shun agents of divisiveness and rancour. He further urged Benue people to continue to support the government in the effort to stem insecurity in the state.

He stressed that the ideals Jesus Christ espoused during his early mission should be the guiding principle as the world celebrates his birthday.

He commended his teeming supporters for good-conduct as well as re-interrated the commitment of his colleague-aspirants in PDP to approach the forthcoming nomination process of the party’s flag bearer as a family undertaking with a common agenda to work for the best interests of Benue state and its people.