Christmas: Imbibe act of giving, Gana admonishes Christians

The presidential candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), Prof Jerry Gana has expressed felicitations with Christians across the country as they celebrate Christmas.

Gana who was recently declared the authentic flag bearer of the party by a Federal High Court in Abuja, enjoined all Christian faithful to use the yuletide to share with the less privileged what God has provided for them in terms of food items, cash among others.

This, according to him, is in order to cushion the effect of high cost of living being experienced in the country at the moment.

In a statement issued by his Personal Assistant, Mr Wale Moses, the SDP presidential candidate said as demonstrated by God who gave his only begotten son to die for the redemption of mankind, Nigerians and Christians especially must imbibe the act of giving.

This according to him is very symbolic because Christmas heralds the birth of Jesus Christ who God willingly gave to mankind.

He therefore, urged Christians ‘to show love to their neighbors and even those who hate and despise them by sharing with everyone irrespective of their religious, ethnic and social status.”

He further admonished the believers to eschew sins and be prayerful to God to save the country from the increasing menace of the Boko Haram insurgents and the killer herdsmen.

Gana who was declared as the most credible candidate in the forthcoming presidential race by Gen. T.Y Danjuma further counselled them to be actively involved in the quest to enthrone the much desired credible leadership in Nigeria come 2019.

” We have all become victims of the undeclared war that is ravaging the country and only a gifted leader with necessary mental and intellectual capacity can swiftly move the country back to the track.

“Nigerians must muster the courage to end the reign of impunity, corruption, insecurity, unemployment, poverty among others, ravaging this country by voting for the right candidate in the 2019 election,” he said