Christmas: Kogi to sanction gridlock-causing vehicles

As the Christmas draws nearer, the Kogi state government in

collaboration with security agencies has embarked on traffic

decongestion on the highways in the state through the implementation

of the Kogi State Traffic Management Authority.

The government also ordered all trailers and trucks parked along the

major roads in Chikara, Jamata bridge, Nataco Junction, Kabba

Junction, Okene and Itobe to remove their vehicles or face heavy

sanctions.

The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omadara (retd.), who

disclosed this at Jamata Bridge during the end of the year press

conference, said the effort was aimed at ensuring that “there is free

flow of vehicular movement to tackle the hardships motorists encounter

during the yuletide season.”

Omadara added that Governor Yahaya Bello had enjoined road users to

abide by the rules of the road, assuring that government “will provide

enough security to make the roads safe and secure for commuters

passing through the state.”

The security adviser, who also called on Dangote Company at Obajana to

remove all tracks and trailers that littered the major roads at

Obajana to check congestion, charged commuters to maintain “absolute

rules of the roads as provided by Federal Roads Safety Corps (FSRC).

In his remarks, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Olusegun

Martins, said the Command had begun “intensive sensitisation to ensure

that the road users obey all the road regulations and wrongful parking

that can give rise to gridlock on the major highways in the state.”

Deputy Chairman of Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners,

Comrade Abubakar Mohammed, appealed to the state government to provide

motor parks and address the challenges of alternative roads in the

state.

