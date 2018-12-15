Christmas: Kogi to sanction gridlock-causing vehicles

As the Christmas draws nearer, the Kogi state government in
collaboration with security agencies has embarked on traffic
decongestion on the highways in the state through the implementation
of the Kogi State Traffic Management Authority.
The government also ordered all trailers and trucks parked along the
major roads in Chikara, Jamata bridge, Nataco Junction, Kabba
Junction, Okene and Itobe to remove their vehicles or face heavy
sanctions.
The State Security Adviser, Commodore Jerry Omadara (retd.), who
disclosed this at Jamata Bridge during the end of the year press
conference, said the effort was aimed at ensuring that “there is free
flow of vehicular movement to tackle the hardships motorists encounter
during the yuletide season.”
Omadara added that Governor Yahaya Bello had enjoined road users to
abide by the rules of the road, assuring that government “will provide
enough security to make the roads safe and secure for commuters
passing through the state.”
The security adviser, who also called on Dangote Company at Obajana to
remove all tracks and trailers that littered the major roads at
Obajana to check congestion, charged commuters to maintain “absolute
rules of the roads as provided by Federal Roads Safety Corps (FSRC).
In his remarks, the state Sector Commander of the FRSC, Mr. Olusegun
Martins, said the Command had begun “intensive sensitisation to ensure
that the road users obey all the road regulations and wrongful parking
that can give rise to gridlock on the major highways in the state.”
Deputy Chairman of Nigeria Association of Road Transport Owners,
Comrade Abubakar Mohammed, appealed to the state government to provide
motor parks and address the challenges of alternative roads in the
state.
