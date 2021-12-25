Christmas: Lets set aside our differences, be true worshippers – Tambuwal tells Christians

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, has facilitated with christians, urging them to set aside differences and forge a common front in the fight against insurgency.

In a statement issued personally by the the governor, Saturday, he enjoyed Christians to practice the true meaning of Christmas.

“As our Christian brothers and sisters celebrate the Christmas once again, it is imperative, to re-emphasise that this is a season of love, friendship and compassion. I therefore recommend that we must not miss the message of the season-love one, respect one another and have compassion for one another.

“We are all aware that in the past few years, the world has been inundated with plagues, such as COVID-19 and its two deadly variants. It is, therefore necessary to stem the tide of the disease by adhering strictly to the prevention protocols- hand washing, use of sanitizer, keeping distance, getting Immunised and other such prescriptions by health authorities,” he said.

Tambuwal also noted that the combination of natural disasters, climate change, terrorism and debilitating economic meltdowns have also been global menaces.

“The situation has not been different here at home.

“While we felicitate and wish each other good tidings this day and henceforth, we must all ponder on the security situation in our country, which calls for caution, collaboration and concerted coordination amongst the citizenry and security outfits.

“Over the past few months the entire nation has been inundated by the senseless belligerence of bandits, insurgents and criminals of all shades. This has heightened fears and cries for restitution from all corners of the country.

“For these reasons, I urge you all, fellow compatriots, to set aside our differences and forge a common front to halt these malaise threatening our collective existence, unity and integration. As you all know crimes and criminalities, the shades of which we have been witnessing, do not distinguish politicians, faithful and tribes. We all owe it a duty not to trivialise our historical bonds. Instead, we should work together to ensure that there is peace and peaceful coexistence everywhere in the country.

“While striving to achieve this onerous task, we must all give superlative kudos to all our gallant troops, who have been relentless in the defense of us all. We must all, also, enjoin and encourage them to sustain the synergy that they have exhibited over time, trusting fervently, that this will further strengthen them.

“Once more, as we inch towards the new year, on behalf of the government and good people of Sokoto state, I pray for the unity, solidarity and prosperity of our nation.Merry Christmas and Happy New Year in advance,” the governor said.