Christmas: NEMA flags off Operation Eagle Eye

Motorists have been advised to obey traffic rules at all times to avoid road mishap, especially at this yuletide.

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) gave this advice when it flagged off the 2018 “Operation Eagle Eye” exercise in the South East zone, to mount surveillance on the roads towards accident free Christmas.

NEMA is collaborating with the Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps, Enugu State Medical Emergency Response Team among other stakeholders to make the exercise

successful.

Addressing journalists shortly after the flag off exercise in Enugu, South East Zonal Coordinator of NEMA, Walson Brandon said the exercise

was an annual event targeted at a hitch-free Christmas, adding that the aim of the exercise is to provide surveillance through the states under its area of responsibility.

He advised motorists not to be anxious, urging them to see the yuletide period as any other period.

The NEMA boss further urged motorists to observe rules while embarking on their journey, nothing that most road crashes, especially during festive periods, were occasioned by non observance of traffic rules.

“Mobile intensive Care Unit (MCU) will be deployed across the routes. Ambulance services are also strategically positioned to ensure a hitch-free yuletide,” he said.

