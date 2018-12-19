Christmas, New Year: FG declares 25, 26, Jan. 1st public holidays

The Minister of Interior, Lt Gen. (rtd) Abdulrahman Bello Dambazau, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, in a statement signed Wednesday in Abuja by the Ministry’s director of Press, Mohammed Manga, enjoined all Christians faithful and Nigerians to use the period in praying earnestly for the betterment and development of Nigeria.

The statement further called on Nigerians to strengthen their resolve to maintain peace and unity in the country before, during and after the General Elections, in the spirit of the season.

General Dambazau also urged all Nigerians both at home and abroad to support the present Administration of President Muhammadu Buhari in its determination and sustained efforts towards a peaceful, united and virile nation.