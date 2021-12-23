Christmas: Nnamani calls for unity among Nigerians

Ahead of the Christmas celebration on Saturday, Senator Chimaroke Nnamani (PDP Enugu East ), has canvassed for reconciliation and unity among Nigerians for the required national consensus as panacea to the myriads of intractable socio-economic and political problems facing the nation.

Nnamani in a goodwill message to Nigerians in Abuja Thursday, said the unabating problems bedeviling the nation demand that all hands be on deck to address them.

He urged Nigerians, especially, the clergy to pray for divine intervention since the deteriorating security situation and other challenges seem to defy human solution.

Referring to the Holy Book, Senator Nnamani said that “with God and sincerity of purpose on the part of government and the citizens, all things are possible “.

He, however, enjoined Nigerians not to undermine the essence of the Christmas on the altar of unbridled fanfare and merriment but to remember the poor and the less privileged in their midst .

“Whatever you do for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.

“Whatever good done to the poor or the less privileged will uplift the society and ultimately make our country a better place for all”, he said.

He urged religious leaders to be in the vanguard of preaching peace, tolerance and togetherness in the country as an elixir to harmonious relationship among various religious adherents .

He also urged governments at all levels to be guided by the principle of equity, justice and fairness in the administration and management of the country’s diversity.

Restiveness and agitation in some quarters, he explained, were manifestations of a sense of exclusion or marginalization in the scheme of things which must be addressed in the general interest of Nigeria and all Nigerians.