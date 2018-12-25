The former Governor of Anambra State and the Vice Presidential candidate of the People Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Peter Obi has admonished Christians and all men of goodwill to use the occasion of Christmas celebration to extend the hands of love and care to the less privileged.

Obi in a statement made available to the media, said “Let us all thank God that we are here today to celebrate yet another Christmas, an occasion which as Christians we should use to remind ourselves of the commencement of the mystery of our salvation and the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ who is our way to eternity.”

Obi also charged Nigerians to use the occasion to reflect deeply about the pervading sadness in the country arising from difficulties affecting the world, adding that “This period actually calls for prayers and deep reflection on, and re-examination of, the lives we have led up till this moment. The dictum of Socrates comes to mind here: ‘An unexamined life is not worth-living’ ”.

Obi, who also took the opportunity to remind Nigerians about the coming General election of 2019, called on them to be vigilant and only vote for those with proven track records of performance, especially those who, through practical and demonstrable ways, have proved their capacity to create wealth, manage men and exhibit with deep understanding of the economy”, which, according to him, were the bywords for Atiku/Obi candidacy.

Calling of Nigerians to always have the interest of the country at heart, Obi concluded: “As we march towards the end of 2018, I appeal to all of us to go into the New Year with a new commitment to make sacrifices for our country and our people. I also enjoin all of us to believe in our country, support the leaders that understands leadership, exhibit the spirit of patriotism that will be in tune with what will lead to progress and development.”

Obi prayed to Almighty God to continue to guide and protect all Nigerians and indeed all men of goodwill , so that 2019 will be a better year for Anambra State, Nigeria and the world