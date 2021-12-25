Christmas: Obiano, wife, Bishop Hezekiah preach charity, exemplary living

In the spirit of Christmas, Anambra state Governor, Chief Willie Obiano, has urged Christians to show love to their neighbours through selfless services and exchange of gifts.

The governor in a Christmas Message signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr James Eze, also described Christmas as season’s to reflect on the God’s greatest love to mankind.

“Christmas is the manifestation of God’s greatest love for mankind which he demonstrated by giving us his son, Jesus Christ. Christmas is characterized by the act of giving. When we give, we touch somebody. We show love we symbolize God’s unconditional love to us in giving us his only son, Jesus. The Nigerian society is at the crossroads with growing acts of violence, brigandage and terrorism spreading from North to South. Separatist agitators are springing up across the length and breadth of the country.

“But only love can calm the nation’s troubled waters. Our story shall change when Nigerians begin to treat one another with love and kindness. Love does not discriminate; it does not acknowledge any boundaries; it does not keep a record of wrongs. Nigerians must learn to love one another as the first condition for greatness,” Obiano stated.

Also in a Christmas message, the wife of the governor, Dr Ebelechukwu Obiano, admonished Anambra women and all people to celebrate Christmas by sharing their joy with one another including the less privileged.

Mrs Obiano, in a message signed by Mr Emeka Ozumba, the deputy Chief Press to the Governor, further thanked God for leading and guiding the citizenry through the year despite the myriads of challenges, including the reoccurring variants of Covid-19 pandemic.

In another Christmas message, the founder and leader, Living Christ Mission worldwide, Bishop Daddy Hezekiah, tasked Christians to live an examplarly life depicts the love God has for man for the gift of Christ Jesus, whose birth is being commemorated.

“May I enjoin you all to see Christmas as a period of sober reflection and not with worldly and carnal activities that have nothing to do with Christmas. Christmas ought to be a period those who truly love God should unreservedly show their immense gratitude to the Almighty God for allowing His holy and only begotten son, Jesus Christ, to be born and to dwell among men in this sinful world so that if they believe in Him, they will have eternal life and love happily with God forever.

“Therefore, Christmas is a hallowed event to be celebrated and observed with some degrees of spirituality and not the other way round as most people do. Christmas is not only a matter of going to church but a matter of sincerely showing God Almighty great honour (respect), appreciation and true love by accepting his wonderful incomparable, unparalleled mighty special gift, His only begotten son, our Lord and saviour, Jesus Christ,” Bishop Hezekiah noted.