Christmas: Pray for Nigeria’s economy, APC urges Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on Nigerians to pray for the peace, progress and socio-economic development of country, even as the celebrate Christmas.

In a statement signed on Monday in Abuja by tge APC National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu to felicitates with Christians and indeed all Nigerians on the occasion of Christmas which commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, urge Nigerians to “emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ exemplified by self-sacrifice.

As we gather with family and friends for the Christmas festivities which is characterised by gift-giving, social gatherings and feasting, we should remember and extend love and generosity to the less-privileged around us.

“We should also emulate the virtues of Jesus Christ exemplified by self-sacrifice.

“The Party calls on Nigerians to use the joyous occasion to pray for our leaders and the peace, progress and socio-economic development of our dear country.”

