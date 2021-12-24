Christmas represents hope, love – Bello

Kogi state governor Yahaya Bello has felicitated with Christians on the occasion of this year’s Christmas celebration, noting that “as the season signifies hope for mankind, citizens should remain optimistic, believing that Nigeria’s trying phase would not last for too long.”

In a statement issued by his chief press secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, the governor urged citizens to emulate God’s love to mankind and replicate the same to their neighbours during the season.

Governor Bello also noted that although the holiday season was a good time to spend with family, friends and loved ones sharing happiness, it should also be for sober reflections and a time of prayers for peace, unity and togetherness of our beloved country.

He said over the past months from the beginning of the year, Kogi had experienced a high level of peace and tranquillity owing to the administration’s commitments to the security and safety of the citizenry.

According to him, despite setbacks experienced, the government had remained unwavering in this cause.

He said there had been remarkable and notable advancements in socio-economic growth and infrastructure development, adding that Nigerians should not cease to preach the message of peace and good neighbourliness as they were set to enter the New Year.