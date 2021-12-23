Christmas: Saliu Mustapha felicitates with Christians, rallies support for Buhari

A frontline aspirant for the National Chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Malam Saliu Mustapha has felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians as they celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities.

A statement signed on his behalf by his media aide Dapo Okubanjo, Mustapha urged all Christian faithful to see the season as a time to be more dedicated to God.

Mustapha said: “Today, I rejoice with all Christians on the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ and wish all Nigerians a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

“I particularly urged Christians, in particular, and Nigerians, in general, to use the period to rededicate themselves to God as well as pray and work for peace and unity.

“And since it is also a time of love, it is my wish that more of our people consider extending a hand of generosity and fellowship to one another especially the less privileged ones amongst us,” he added.

Mustapha also used the opportunity to solicit prayers and support for President Muhammadu Buhari and his administration.

The APC chieftain said: “We should not also forget to pray for the administration as it goes about the duty of repositioning the country after sixteen years of misrule by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

“While it is true that we have challenges of insecurity in some parts of the country, we should not lose sight of the fact that the President Buhari-led government is not sitting by idly.

“It has only recently approved a 20% increase in the wages of Police personnel aside from ensuring that the Nigerian military are highly motivated with some of the most modern hardware in Africa.”

Mustapha, who is also the Turaki of Ilorin urged he police and other security agencies to be alive to their responsibilities at this time of the year to ensure peaceful celebrations across the country.