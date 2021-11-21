Christmas sell pressure weighs down on equity market, sheds N28bn

End of year pressure, occasioned by Christmas spending and preparation to pay school fees immediately after the new year for returning students, among others have dragged fortunes of the stock market to the woods, losing N28 billion last week.

Sell pressure dominated the local bourse last week following decline on all trading sessions save Tuesday.

Accordingly, the benchmark index declined 0.1 per cent week-on-week (w/w) to 43,199.27 points. Meanwhile, Year-to-Date (YTD) return weakened to 7.3 per cent (previously; 7.4 per cent) while market capitalisation shed N28.0 billion w/w to N22.5 trillion.

Activity level was mixed as average volume fell 5.4 per dent to 199.5 million units while value rose 33.2 per cent to N3.3 billion.

The top traded stocks by volume were FBNH (398.8 million units), STERLNBANK (96.1 million units), and GTCO (74.5 million units) while NESTLE (N9.3 billion), FBNH (N4.9 billion), and AIRTELAF (N1.6 billion) led trades by value.

Performance across sector was bearish as five of six indicators within our coverage closed in the red. On the positive side, the AFR-ICT index was the lone gainer, up 2.0 per cent w/w due to buying interest in AIRTELAF (+5.0 per cent). Conversely, the Oil & Gas index led the laggards, down 3.6 per cent following sell-offs in SEPLAT (-1.4 per cent) and TOTAL (-10.0 per cent). Also, losses in FBNH (-1.7 per cent), ACCESS (-3.7 per cent), FLOURMIL (-1.2 per cent), and UNILEVER (-7.5 per cent) dragged the Banking and Consumer Goods indices lower by 1.6 per cent and 1.4 per cent w/w respectively. The Insurance and Industrial Goods indices also fell 0.5 per cent and 0.1 per cent w/w as investors sold off AIICO (-0.8 per cent), LINKASSURE (-8.9er cent), and WAPCO (-2.0 per cent).

