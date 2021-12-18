Christmas: Support military for peaceful celebration, North-east youths tell residents

A non-partisan advocacy group, the North-East Youths Peace Initiative, has saluted personnel of the Armed Forces of Nigeria currently on military operations in the region for working tirelessly to ensure that peace and stability returns to the region.

The group while drumming up support for the military, said Christmas season should be a time of sober reflections for the region and the country in general.

In a press release on Friday signed by its Publicity Secretary Istafinus Gambo, the group noted that the military needs the cooperation, support and encouragement of the people of the region to make the season peaceful.

According to the statement, “The North-East Youths Peace Initiative appeal to our people in the region to support the Armed Forces of Nigeria to make the season peaceful.

“Christmas exemplifies love and sacrifice which Jesus Christ has shown to the word. Similarly, our military are presently paying a big sacrifice in terms of human and material resources to restore peace and stability in the Northeast.

“We must not allow their sacrifices to be in vain, hence, we must give them all necessary support.”

The group noted that the region has suffered massive destruction due to insurgency and said that this is time for a collective approach towards a quick resolution of the crisis.

It also called on politicians with bad motives should turn a new leaf and support the military’s efforts.

“We are aware that some of our politicians are profiteering from the crisis in the region. We urge them to turn a new leaf as the region, obviously is in desperate need of socio-economic development.

“We also appeal to our youths not to allow themselves to continually be used to destroy our future,” the statement added.

