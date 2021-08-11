Chukuku community to connect with national grid – Sabo

The chairman of Kuje area council, Alhaji Abdullahi Suleiman Sabo, has promised to connect Chukuku community, a suburb of Kuje area council with national grid.

He also promised that the community will get adequate power supply, especially the clinic that has medical facilities.

He said: “I will talk to my management team between now and next month. I will give this facility a dedicated transformer and connect them to the national grid. This is to complement the efforts of the NGO who just provided us with medical facilities in one of the clinics in our community.”

The chairman stated this in Chukuku while commissioning the healthcare facilities provided by Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundition, an NGO based in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The chairman, while inspecting the facilities, expressed happiness and thanked the NGO for bringing development to the community. He said the gesture would help the community not to travel far to access medical facilities.

“This development is not for Chukuku community alone, but Kuje area council at large,” he stated.

He further said that Kuje area council, in conjunction with the FCT Minister of State and Primary Healthcare Services would all plan to ensure the maintenance and rehabilitation of all the healthcare centers to make them conducive for healthcare delivery.

He said: “You know providing health facilities are key and we want the primary healthcare to be independent in terms of providing drugs and for that reason, drugs could be affordable. So, we are dedicating N500, 000 to a particular account for this particular healthcare so that the revolving fund will continue and the facilities would also be sustained.

“The chairman charged the people, especially the village head, to make use of the facilities judiciously.”

The executive director, Survive Fistula Healthcare Foundation (SFHF), Mrs. Peters Ogunmayin, applauded the council chairmen. She said the Sabo administration has positively touched all the communities in the area council.