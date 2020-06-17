Chukwueze wins Man-of-the-match in Villarreal’s win

Super Eagles sensation, Samuel Chukuweze was named man-of-the-match following Villarreal’s hard-fought 1-0 home win against Real Mallorca at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

Chukwueze, who featured for 90 minutes in the game provided the assist for Carlos Bacca’s goal in the 15th minute.

The Nigerian raced down the wing, getting away from a defender with a cheeky chip and crossed the ball to the second post where the Colombian made no mistake, guiding the ball into an open net.

Mallorca created the urgency in the opening minutes as former Chelsea star Baba Rahman rattled the cross-bar from distance.

Manu Trigueros should have doubled the advantage but Mallorca’s stopper Manolo Reina made a fine save from close range to keep his team’s hopes alive.

Chukweze’s stats in all 90 minutes was incredible as he completed more take-ons (7) than any other player on the pitch and no player created more chances (2) and no Villarreal player made more tackles (3) than the 22-year-old.

Chukwueze has now scored three goals and recorded four assists in 28 league appearances for Villarreal this season.

The Yellow Submarine picked up their second win in a row as well as two clean sheets, giving them the right to dream of European football.

Villarreal’s next match is against Granada at the Nuevo Los Cármenes stadium on Friday.