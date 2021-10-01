Chukwumerije hails Dare over peaceful, successful sports federation election

Nigerian Olympic medalist, Chika Chukwumerije, has commended the Minister of Youth and Sports development, Sunday Dare, for a peaceful and successful conduct of 2021 National Sports Federation elections.

On Thursday, up to 22 various sports federations elections were conducted. At the end, vice presidents and presidents emerged, a process many described as unprecedented due to the transparent, fair and credible manner at which the exercise followed.

Chukwumerije who was the immediate past technical director of the Nigeria Taekwondo Federation said he was impressed and that with the approach adopted in the conducted of the just concluded elections, there would be little or no petition after all unlike what obtained in the past.

“Personally, I’m impressed with the way this election was conducted. Aside Badminton that Court had to stop their election due to internal issues have to do with the federation, every other federation had a peaceful process.

“I personally didn’t take part in this election but from the feelers I got, there is little or nothing to fault regarding the processes.

“I now urge elected to go down to work. Being a President, vice or board member should be a jamboree voyage, it’s a huge task. The fate of many athletes hang on the decisions and steps those who are opportuned to lead the Federations decide to take,” he said.