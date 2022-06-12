Church holds medical, humanitarian outreach in FCT community



A religious organization, Calvary Bread of Life Ministries, Saturday, carried out a medical and community outreach in Kado Kuchi, a community in Jahi 1, in the Federal Capital Territory.

The outreach held at the LEA Primary School, Kado Kuchi, involved free medical check and treatment, health talks, medical testing, donation of food and materials, evangelism and donation of Bibles, among others.

In an exclusive interview with our reporter, the President, Calvary Youth Fellowship (the youth wing of the Ministry), Mr Musa David, said that it was the first time the ministry would be embarking on such an outreach and that the church came with medical doctors to diagnose and treat over 300 sick people in the community.

He said: “The outreach is part of our programmes to extend the love of God. We came with a lot of drugs. We have six medical doctors. We have nurses and pharmacists here attending to people. If the sickness is the type that the doctors here cannot treat, we will refer the person to the hospital. We are equally using the opportunity to preach the word of God to the people. We also shared Bibles to the people.

“Though we are Christians, the programme is open to both Christians and Muslims, as you can see. We are not biased. God loves every human being, irrespective of religion. We came with food items including rice, noodles, salt, among others. We also came with clothes for men, women, children, boys and girls and sanitary pads for young ladies.

“The Chiefs of Kado Kuchi and Jahi 1 came here and have been checked by the doctors. It may interest you to know that some of our doctors are Muslims. We prepared drugs for 300 people and I am glad that the outcome has been massive. The Institute for Human Virology donated materials and test kits to us, so we will report our findings to them at the end of the day.

“If we can touch five lives and other organizations touch many others, the poverty situation in Nigeria will be curbed. We cannot do it alone. If you can afford three square meals, can you skip one and give it to somebody else? Charity is on an individual basis. We can only advise, but will not force anyone.

“There are other poverty stricken communities in Abuja, some organisations should look into carrying outreaches there. It is the right thing to do as Christians. We have to show love. The beneficiaries of this outreach can give glory to God, not to us as an organization. Whatever we do is for God. There should be grateful to God, not to us.”

Blueprint reports that over 500 residents of the community turned for the outreach, with men, women, young boys, girls and children receiving medical attention and getting food items, clothes and other gift items.

HIV, hepatitis and malaria tests were carried out on the residents, with many of them receiving malaria and typhoid drugs.

