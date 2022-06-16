Church tragedy: Kwankwaso pays condolence visit to Owo monarch 

Presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), Dr. Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, Wednesday, paid a condolence to Owo monarch, Prince Ajibade Gbadegesin Ogunoye, the Olowo of Owo as well as the Ojomo of Ijebu palace, Owo in Ondo state over the recent church attack in which at least 40 persons were killed and scores injured.

A press statement issued by the media aide to the NNPP bigwig, Saifullahi Hassan,

and made available to Blueprint Thursday said the former defence minister and presidential candidate also visited the scene of the unfortunate attack in Owo and expressed concern over the current security situation in the country.

The statement quoted Kwankwaso as calling on the federal government to do more in ensuring security of lives and properties of the Nigerian citizens and residents while commending the Ondo state governor, Arakunrin Akeredolu for his resolve to improve the security of the state.

Kwankwaso prayed for the repose of the souls of the victims while admonishing the parents and relations of the dastardly act to keep up their faith in Almighty God.

