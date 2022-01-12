CI lauds Borno state government on passage of Child Protection Bill

Save the Children International (SCI) has applauded Borno State Government and House of Assembly for passing the Child Protection Bill into Law.

The Country Director, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria, Mercy Gichuhi in press releases issued by the Media and Communication Manager, Save the Children International Nigeria, Kunle Olawoyin, the passage of the law is a new year gift to Borno children adding that good governance is about listening to the voices of the most vulnerable children, who have been crying over the years for their lives to be protected.

In her words “There is no gainsaying the fact that this singular effort of the Borno State government led by the Governor and the progressive thinking of the members of the Borno State House of Assembly will go a long way in reducing issues that are inimical to the development of the children of the state.

“We can only call for a thorough implementation of the law. Over a decade, SCI has been leading advocacy towards the domestication of the Child Rights Act in Borno State alongside

partner organizations, CSOs, child champions, communities, religious and traditional leaders, and in the last couple of years in with the Borno State Children’s parliament.

“SCI is glad to see the role that children played in the process leading up to the passing of this bill into law. This demonstrates the impact and effectiveness of child-led advocacies. SCI Nigeria will continue its collaboration and partnership in the implementation of this law,” the statement said.

Also, the Girl Champion, Save the Children International (SCI) Nigeria (Borno), Madina Abdulkadir, said “the children of Borno state would like to show our sincere appreciation for passing the Child Protection Law.

“There is no gainsaying the act will be the best for children in Borno State because the crisis and abuses that have been going on in the state have always been a threat to our lives.

“We are grateful to the Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum, the government of Borno State and other international bodies for ensuring the bill was passed.

“The provision of the Act will make a change in the narrative of an average Borno child who is not guaranteed or assured of a daily meal or proper shelter. We are very grateful,” she said.

Also, the Speaker, Borno State Children’s Parliament, Ibrahim Zana Sunoma, said the states’ children parliament appreciates the efforts of all stakeholders involved in the passage and domestication of the CRA.

“Big thanks to the Governor of Borno state for signing this bill into law. We look forward to seeing the positive impact of the law in Borno state,” he said.