CIBN accredits Unity Bank Academy for capacity devt

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), has given a Certificate of Accreditation to Unity Bank’s staff training academy.

The accreditation according to the Institute which aimed at continuous human capacity development , would enable staff of Unity Bank and other institutions be eligible for exemptions from various subjects in the banking professional examinations, thereby facilitating their completion of the professional programs in good time.

At the execution of linkage agreements with tertiary institutions and presentation of certificates of accreditation to bank academies and training service providers in Lagos at the bankers’ house, over the weekend, CIBN said Unity Bank Academy has attained a position of recognition and distinction.

Since the emergence of the new Board and Management, Unity Bank has continued to push the limits of its transformation and growth agenda to new heights.

A statement from the Bank said the accreditation is one of the Management’s efforts towards building a competitive workforce that are capable of delivering effective and efficient services to its numerous customers.

Commenting on the development, the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Mrs. Tomi Somefun said in view of the ever-evolving financial technology landscape, fuelled by advances in mobile technologies, there is a growing need for continuous professional capacity development in order to meet the demands of increased customers’ sophistication.

According to her “While the Bank is focusing on retail and SMEs and the technology to drive and encourage savings culture, it is also developing its workforce through continuous capacity buiding initiatives. This is in line with the two-pronged customer-centric banking approach being deployed to deliver quality banking services to Small and Medium scale Enterprises in the agricultural value chain.”

Speaking at the occasion, President of Council, CIBN Uche M. Olowu, congratulated Unity Bank, the United Bank for Africa and 19 other Education Training Service Providers that were accredited.

While awarding the Certificates of Accreditation, he said it will not only enable them comply with the provisions of the Competency Framework for the banking industry, it will also go a long way in strengthening the intellectual resources and capabilities available in their institutions.

“You deserve the accolades for making it through the rigorous and painstaking processes of Accreditation and linkage respectively. I must point out that accreditation is a process that a Tertiary Institution, Bank Academy and indeed Educational Training Service Provider has met the standards set for the delivery of their suites of programmes,” he stated.

He said CIBN is determined to fulfil its mandate to build the capacity of professionals in the banking industry in line with Act No 5 of 2007 and also as the Accreditation Agency for the implementation of the Competency Framework in the banking industry.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.