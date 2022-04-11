CIBN appoints Fidelity Bank’s Ken Opara as 22nd president

Dr Kenneth Opara Ph.D, FCIB, Executive Director -Lagos and Southwest of Fidelity Bank Plc has been appointed the 22nd President of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria.

Dr Opara, who was the erstwhile 1st Vice-President of the institute, was elected unopposed at the institute’s 2022 Annual General Meeting held at the Bankers’ House, Adeola Hopewell, Victoria Island, Lagos on Saturday, April 9th, 2022.

In his acceptance speech, Dr Opara thanked the outgoing President/Chairman of the Council, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, FCIB, for his commitment to lifting the banner of the institute as well as the banking and finance industry to enviable heights. He also expressed his gratitude to other stakeholders for their support for the 59yr old institute.

“I thank all our esteemed members, for the confidence reposed in me and my colleagues whom you have elected to superintend the affairs of our Institute for the next two years. The outpouring of your support is indeed overwhelming and humbling for which we are very grateful.

It is therefore with immense respect and a deep sense of responsibility and accountability that I wholeheartedly accept your mandate to serve as the 22nd President/Chairman of Council of our highly revered Institute.