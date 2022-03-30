CIBN extends presence to South-south, commissions zonal office

President/Chairman of Council of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria, Dr. Bayo Olugbemi, has commissioned the Institute’s South-South Zonal office in Port Harcourt, Nigeria with the objective of bringing the services of the Institute closer to Members and Stakeholders in the various States of the Federation

Speaking at the commission of the new Zonal office in Port Harcourt, Olugbemi advised the zone to take advantage of this initiative to grow the membership of the various Branches in the Zone, work towards training and developing more Chartered Bankers, organise impactful programmes and activities and let the impact of the Institute be felt in your Zone.

He said that it has been the desire of the Institute to register its presence in the South-South region and today marks the birth of that dream as the Zonal Office will officially take off in Port Harcourt, the garden city today.

Olugbemi stated that since the establishment of the great Institute almost six decades ago, the Institute has continually maintained its relevance as a foremost professional body for bankers in Nigeria, upholding ethics and professionalism, supporting the economy.

“I recall that the approval for the establishment of this South-South Zonal Office was granted by the Governing Council during the tenure of the Immediate Past President, Dr. Uche Messiah Olowu,,” he said.

In his intervention, the Rivers State Branch Controller of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Mr. Chucks Okeke said that the commission of the zonal office in Port Harcourt is a welcome development and CBN would continue to partner with the Institute to improve the financial system in the country.

Grand Patron CIBN Rivers State Branch, High Chief Abbey Hart said that the new office was a dream come true and his people will leverage on this to grow membership.