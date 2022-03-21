CIBN/NIBSS to hold e-payment certification exam

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) in collaboration with Nigerian Inter-Bank Settlement System Plc (NIBSS) has concluded arrangement to hold the Professional Certification Programme on Electronic Payments along with the Banking Professional Examinations of the Institute scheduled to hold between April 5 and 7, 2022 in various locations in Nigeria, The Gambia, Ghana, Rwanda, Sierra Leone, Liberia and Zambia.

According to the statement jointly signed by the Heads of Corporate Communications of both Institutions; they explained that the certification was introduced in the year 2021 to codify the Nigeria e-Payments knowledge base and determine the knowledge and work experience criteria required to recognize practitioners as Beginners, Intermediate and Advanced levels.

It is also to create a growth roadmap for fledgling e-Payment workers, including the unemployed who have the desire to make a career in the Electronic Payments ecosystem within the emerging and burgeoning banking, payments, and Financial Technology industry in Nigeria.

On his part, the Executive Director, Technology & Operations, NIBSS, Mr. Aminu Maida, emphasised that the Certification programme is to set a standard for e-payment expertise, create a path that will enhance skills and competence and foster a category of high performing professionals in the Nigerian e-Payment Industry.

In the statement, the Programme has three levels of achievements which include:

Certified e-Payment Associate (CePA). He said that this level is to provide an entry-level certification path for payment professionals and has four (4) subjects as follows: Introduction to Electronic Payments (E-Payment); E-Payment Operations