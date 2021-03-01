CIBN seeks revitalisation of members’ knowledge base

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) has urged banking professionals to imbibe requisite knowledge in the finance sector.

The chairman, Capacity Building and Certification Committee, Mr Rotimi Omotoso, stated this while speaking during the North-east road show in Gombe over the weekend.

He said the new syllabus is expected to revolutionise banking education and indeed banking practice not only in Nigeria but the whole of Africa.

He added that the contents of the new syllabus is robust and it has been produced around the present needs and future demands of the 21st-century professional banking.

Omotoso said, “It is one of the conscious effort of implementing the competency framework as well as ensuring the banking industry in the Nigerian remains in the cutting edge of the global development profession.

“The institute reviews banking professional examination syllabus once every 5 years. This is to ensure that the contents are continuously contemporary and continuously cover imagine relevant issues within and outside the banking and finance industry.”

He added that the review is a height in the history of the institute and it shows the commitment to developing competencies that are relevant that needs sync with the current demands and current trends in the banking industry.

Also speaking while presenting a paper with the title ‘The Syllabus for Bankers of today and the future’, registrar of the institute, Mr Seye Awojobi, said banking certification programmes are set up to provide candidates with specialised knowledge and skills in specific areas of interest.

He added that it helps to transform competencies in different job roles, functions in the banking and finance industry.

He said, “Strong emphasis will be placed on technology, digital skills and innovation as well as provide a pathway for attaining the flagship Associate of Chartered Institute of Bankers (ACIB) qualification.

“In total, there are seventeen (17) certification programmes for the examinations. Completion of relevant Certification Programme(s) will count as exemptions in attaining the ACIB flagship examinations.”