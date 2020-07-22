CIIN president calls for reinforcement of professionalism, ethics

The President of the Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN), Sir Muftau Oyegunle has called for reinforcement of Professionalism and Ethics in the new order occasioned by COVID-19.

He said this in his acceptance speech at the investiture ceremony organised in his honour by the Institute today via a scheduled zoom conferencing.

Sir Muftau Oyegunle who set a Six-point agenda gave the the theme of his administration as “Reinforcing Professionalism and Ethics in the New Order,” noted that the choice of the theme is borne out of the need to establish a rolling plan which will guarantee that even in the face of current global uncertainties, the Institute will continue to meet the needs of members.

The Six-point agenda of his administration, according to him include, Digital Transformation of the Institute; Reinforcement of the Relevance of Professionalism; Re-energizing the Institute’s Administrative Structure; Insurance Awareness and Youth Mentorship Initiatives; Infrastructural Development and Advocacy and Collaboration with various Associations in the Private Sector.

On his action plan aimed at actualising the Digital Transformation of the Institute, he said his tenure will ensure completion of the Institute’s computerization projects; Continuation of the E-library project and Commencement of E-Examinations.

To ensure reinforcement of the relevance of professionalism in the industry, he said his administration will conduct survey aimed at bridging the gap of the Technical Skills of insurance professionals;.harness the Knowledge of Insurance senior professionals as well as commence technical research for the Insurance Industry.

In order to re-energize the Institute’s administrative structure, he said his administration will ensure collation of the regulations and procedures of the Governing Council; realignment of the Committees of the Council and their functions; manpower review and training and set new service delivery benchmarks..

Other plans of his tenure, according to him include, upscaling distribution of Insurance Textbooks to Secondary Schools; donation of Insurance Course books to Insurance Department in Tertiary Institutions as well as consolidate youths empowerment and Mentorship Initiatives in order to actualize insurance awareness and Youths Mentorship Initiatives of the Institute.

On infrastructural development, Sir Muftau said his administration will work assiduously for the completion of the College of Insurance and Financial Management’s auditorium and move the Victoria Island project to habitable stage.

He said he will raise the bar of advocacy and collaboration with various Associations in the Private Sector.