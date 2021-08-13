CIIN releases new textbooks on insurance education

The Chartered Insurance Institute of Nigeria (CIIN) has initiated the second edition of its insurance textbooks for both secondary school and college students.

The move, according to the institute, is to promote insurance education and sensitisation to the next generation.

The second edition of the textbooks is an improvement on the first edition in terms of quality, design, and contents.

The Lagos State ministry of education had earlier approved the institute’s secondary school textbooks as recommended textbooks for insurance in all secondary schools across the state.

The President/Chairman of CIIN, Muftau Oyegunle, at the unveiling in Lagos, said all tertiary institutions offering insurance in Nigeria, Cameroon, and The Gambia also received two sets of books to support and encourage the student members of the institute to take their professional examinations.