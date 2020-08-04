CIoTA president advocates safer road transportation

President of the Chartered Institute of Transport Administration of Nigeria (CIoTA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh, has restated the institute’s commitment to safety of all modes of transportation in the country, especially those operated within the port environment. Jamoh stated this on Tuesday in Lagos while reacting to a recent incident where a container fell from a truck and landed on a commercial vehicle, killing the occupants, including two employees of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN).

The CIoTA president, who is also Director-General of the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), had in a separate telephone conversation with the parents of the deceased conveyed the institute’s condolences. He promised that the association would intensify its advisory role on transportation matters to rid the sector of unsafe practices and ensure smooth and safe movement.

In an address to members of the institute, Jamoh stated, “I spoke with both parents (Mrs. Ajoku and Mr. Nnaekpe) of the two youthful FAAN employees whose lives were sadly terminated by the fallen container while in a bus on their way from work. As your president, I extended our collective heartfelt sympathies to them in separate phone conversations.

“While comforting them, I also assured them that CIoTA will not only be lending a voice to this matter but will play its full leadership role of advocating for transportation safety on our roads.”

He disclosed that CIoTA had started engaging stakeholders in the industry in a bid to find a lasting solution to the issue of safety, particularly with regard to proper latching of containers onto articulated vehicles, a major challenge that has faced transportation within the port environment in recent times.