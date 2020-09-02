CISA decries low support for military in tackling insecurity



A group, Citizens Initiative for Security Awareness (CISA), has decried that military operations in tackling insecurity is being greeted with bias and reprehension, rather than commendation by Nigerians, which it said is dampening the morale of troops prosecuting the war against insurgency, banditry and all other forms of criminality.



Chidi Omeje, the coordinator of the group who said this while addressing newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja, decried that some Nigerians are only interested in projecting and parroting setbacks and challenges encountered by the military.

“This is against the background of the fact that it has become customary for some vocal Nigerian commentators and a section of the media to analyze the various military operations from the standpoint and mindset of bias and reprehension” he said.

“Yes, Nigerians are right to demand a quick end to the menace of terrorism and banditry in any part of our country; yes, they are right to hold the government to account on how the various internal security operations are being prosecuted by our fighting forces.



“However, even more important is the fact that Nigerians must assess or evaluate those efforts with open mind and with the full understanding of the dynamics of security challenges assailing the country and the nature of combat operations waged against them”, he added.



The coordinator stressed that it was important for Nigerians to support and celebrate the various wins being recorded almost on daily basis by the troops against adversaries, even in the face of many challenges, so as to lift their fighting spirit.



“We urge that on no account must politics or any parochial consideration compel citizens to thumb down the sacrifice and commitment of our troops”, Omeje said



He also urged critics of military operations should show balance in their analysis and commentaries.



Omeje further charged the Nigerian media and commentators to show balance in their coverage, reportage or analysis of our military’s operations nationwide in order to inspire hope and confidence on the people and boost the moral and fighting spirit of our gallant troops.

The coordinator expressed confidence that the Nigerian troops has all it takes to tackle all forms of criminality, while soliciting the cooperation of citizens in the area of providing credible information that will assist all security forces in combating insecurity in all communities.

Related

No tags for this post.