CISI leverages NGX digital closing gong to mark anniversary

The Chartered Institute for Securities and Investments (CISl) sounded the closing gong of Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as part of the commemorative activities of its 30th Anniversary.

In delivering the opening remarks, Divisional Head, Listings Business, NGX, Mr. Olumide Bolumole, said “The Exchange is excited to commemorate the 30th year anniversary of the Chartered Institute for Securities & Investment (CISI) – a leading global professional body for securities, investment, wealth and financial planning professionals.

We recognize the achievements of the Institute in raising the standards of skills and qualifications as well as enhancing trust in the financial services sector and this past 30 years is a testament to upholding the charitable objectives over the years. Through the learning arm, X-Academy, NGX is pleased to have joined forces with The Institute to achieve greater public benefit by raising professionalism across financial services by delivering a wide range of trainings and globally recognized certifications for financial and investment professionals. Whilst embracing our role in the financial services ecosystem through capacity building, we will continue to actively engage with the community to aid the advancement, dissemination of knowledge and certification of professionals in the field of securities and investments.”

On his part, the Director, Global Business Development CISI, Mr. Kevin Moore, thanked NGX and the entire capital market community for acknowledging the milestone achievements and supporting the CISI since its emergence from the London Stock Exchange.