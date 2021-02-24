CISLAC lauds Buhari on appointment of NEITI ES

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center (CISLAC) has commended President Muhammadu Buhari on the appointment of Dr. Orji Ogbonnaya Orji as the Executive Secretary of Nigeria Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI).

In a statement today in Abuja, the Executive Director of CISLAC Auwal Musa Rafsanjani described the choice of Dr. Orji as very suitable and outstanding given his wealth of knowledge, experience in working with NEITI and sustained engagements with member countries of the global extractive industries transparency initiative at the international level over the years.

“CISLAC hereby appeals to President Buhari to leverage on the excellent choice of Dr. Orji’s appointment to hasten the composition of the NEITI National Stakeholders Working Group whose tenure of office has expired since.

“CISLAC strongly believes that the composition of the Board will be most timely to strengthen Nigeria’s position among 53 members world body at this time when an insider and core professional is leading NEITI.

“CISLAC urged him to provide required leadership, support, partnerships and collaboration needed by NEITI, the civil society and multi-stakeholders to push the boundaries of transparency and accountability in Nigeria’s strategic oil, gas and mining sector.

“CISLAC pledges to continue to work closely with NEITI under Dr. Orji’s leadership to push the boundaries of on-going reforms in the extractive industries,” he said.

