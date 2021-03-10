CISLAC wants FG to implement safe school initiative for girls

The Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Centre (CISLAC) has called on the federal government to fully implement the Safe School Initiative to guarantee the safety of school children, especially the girl child.

The Executive Director, Auwal Ibrahim Musa Rafsanjani said this on the commemoration of the #ChooseToChallenge, International Women’s Day.

Rafsanjani noted that the statistics from Nigeria’s Universal Basic Education Commission (UBEC) showed that male child had higher enrolment numbers for basic education as of 2018 than females.

In a press statement, Auwal said the area of education parity, access to education for school-age girls in Nigeria is also low.

He said 8th of March every year marks the International Women’s Day, a day set aside for global recognition and celebration of women.

According to him, this year’s celebration presents a unique opportunity to challenge the long standing disparities such as Gender-Based Violence (GBV); political and economic exclusion; education parity; sexploitation and maternal mortality rate which stands at 917/100,000 live births as at 2017 (World Bank, 2000-2017).

“According to the 2018 Nigeria Demographic and Health Survey, 31% of women between ages 15 and 49 have experienced physical violence while 9% have experienced sexual violence. It is pertinent to note that the lockdown due to Covid-19 pandemic has further worsened this situation.

“Sadly, the political commitments to addressing issues of gender inequality have been lacking in Nigeria. The result of the lack of commitment is evident in the 2017 Global Gender Gap report where, out of 144 countries, the country ranks 122nd in closing the gender gap; where one in every three Nigerian women has suffered physical and/or sexual violence.

“The Nigerian political space lacks gender-focused inclusion. Globally, Nigeria ranks 181 out of 193 countries for female representation in parliament. For the 2019 general elections, only five of the 73 candidates who contested for the presidency were women.

“Also, women make up only 4% of the elected officials after the elections. Out of the 469 members of the national assembly, only about 7% are women. Of all the principal officers in the national assembly (Senate and House of Representative), only 1 is a woman.

“Policy makers in Nigeria must recognize that there are developmental costs of ignoring women and denying them access to decision making and key resources.

“We #ChooseToChallenge relevant authorities to provide the enabling environment for reporting cases of sexual exploitation and prosecute reported cases,” he said.