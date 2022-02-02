CITAD, AAC train communities on election observation

The Centre for Information and Technology Development (CITAD) in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria (AAN), Tuesday, trained 30 participants from different communities and activists of the Federal Capital Territory on election observation.

Speaking, the facilitator/AAN’s Governance Manager, Mr. Celestine Okwudili Odo, said the objective of the training was to make voters observe the dos’ and don’ts of election generally, especially in the Abuja Municipal Area Council’s up-coming election.

Drawing from the experience of past elections, the participants stressed on different aspects of challenges, especially the failure of machines, thuggery, vote buying, hijacking of ballot boxes and sundry issues.

The facilitator urged participants to emulate what the people of Anambra did before the election; not to sell their destiny but to secure their future.

He added that, the February 12 election is an opportunity to change the local government chairmen that failed in carrying out responsibilities for their communities.

“We need to be wise; the Anambra election has given power to the people because our votes count, especially with the Biometric Voters Accreditation System( BVAS) used recently,” he said.

Mr Odo harped on Article 21(3) of the UDHR, which states that, ‘the will of the people shall be the basis of the authority of government’.

The Programme Officer CITAD, Miss Yesmin Salako, said due to past electoral experiences, the organisation chose representatives of the 6 area councils in the FCT to observe the election so as to ensure that the exercise is free and fair.

Speaking to participants, Miss Martha Yusuf of Kayache community, Kuje area council said the programme was timely in the sense of helping the community to have information on how election could be carried out and be better.

CITAD is a capacity-building civil society organisation whose activities on research, advocacy, training and publicity in all areas of ICT for development and good governance have helped to sharpen democracy and good governannce.

In all, 12 communities were represented at the training, namely: Leleyi Gwari, Dakwa, Tugan Ashere, Gaube, Tunga Nasara, Kilankwa II, Leleyi Bassa, Pasepa, Pai, Kayache, Kuchibuyi, Gwagwalada and Guto, respectively.