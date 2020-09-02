CITAD, Actionaid trains 44 on social audit

The Centre for Information Technology and Development (CITAD) in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria, Tuesday in Abuja, kick started a 3 day training of 44 persons within the FCT on social audit.

Speaking, the Country Director ActionAid, Mrs. Ene Obi, charged the trainees on the importance of participating in the programme to help them know their rights in their various communities as well as making their community leaders accountable to them.

“We at ActionAid believe in the action of one person that can move a crowd. The founder of ActionAid single handedly started the organisation but it is presently found in forty-five countries in the world. 72% of our total number of the nation covers youths that are vibrant and agile. As youths, you should be patriotic in your dealings because Nigeria belongs to all of us and the future generation which will come from the youths.

“If you don’t leave a stage better than the way you met it, then consider yourself a failure, and one would be in a system of failure of leaders and a lot of insanity. You have to be insane when you see so much from other people and yet the investment in Nigeria youth is poor, then what kind of investment, training, and flagships do we have available for our youths? Leaders aren’t doing citizens a favour carrying out responsibilities to their Communities,” Obi stressed.

Social mobilisation manager ActionAid, Mr. Adewale Adeduntan said the aim of the training was to apply social audit as an approach to engender good governance and relationship between the led and the leaders because, “we realised public holder officers take people of the community for granted like they are doing them a favour.”

“It is another channel to create an approach of interaction between those in power and the community in terms of project intervention and not dump it and to get community information for the community to engage constructively,” Adeduntan stated.