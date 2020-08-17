CITAD charges youth on community development

The Centre for Information Communication Technology (CITAD) has urged youths in general to engage seriously in community development because every individual originates from one community or the other.

CITAD Programme Manager, Salma Abdulwahid, said “As youths, we should learn to volunteer willingly to contribute positively to our community and in return, the person in question will reach out, learn, and have experience in every activity involved in.”

Abdulwahid, stated this last Wednesday during the International Youths Day celebration webinar meeting with the theme: Youth Engagement for Global Action in Abuja.

Speaking, the representative of Actionaid Nigeria with the local right programme (LRP) Mr. Joseph Augustine, said what the world at large is looking forward to is in the hands of young people. “We need to take charge, play roles especially in our local communities. The voices of young people have been subdued especially in those local communities due to politics, sidelining, cultural activities. These young people’s voices aren’t heard.”

“The aim for this event is to create awareness for the young to know that they can drive change with their potentials wherever they find themselves. For instance, tungashere community didn’t have schools, but advocacy was used to acquire such by CITAD.

He further urged youths to know their rights in their community, using such opportunities wisely to benefit all; adding that youths should harness their energies to have what is called the youth power.

“This power gives them the opportunity to speak on issues affecting them around rape, crisis, unemployment, gender base violence, not being included in decision making, drug abuse etc. Another important factor to note is for the youth to know their environment because one cannot solve a problem that one has no idea about.”

Augustine advised youths to shun godfatherism and take example from the late South African leader, Nelson Mandela who is still celebrated till date for his selflessness.

Earlier, while presenting his paper on youths exploring opportunities from the grassroots, the CEO of Sarkin Noma foundation, Mr. Hassan Sarkin Noma urged youths to leverage on the use of networking and ICT.

