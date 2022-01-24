CITN lauds FCT-IRS over revenue generation

The Chattered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) has commended the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS) on revenue it generated in 2021.

President of the Institute, Mr Adesina Adedayo, made the commendation when he led a team of tax experts consisting of two former presidents of the institute, executives and members for a courtesy visit to the Acting Executive Chairman of FCT-IRS, Mr Haruna Abdullahi over the weekend.

He said the visit was to formally inform and seek for support of the Service on the forthcoming 40th anniversary of the institute as well as the 24th annual Tax Conference scheduled to take place in Abuja and Lagos, on 1st and 5th February, 2022.

Adedayo, who expressed joy on the achievement recorded by FCT-IRS said it was commendable that the Service surpassed its target of N109Bn by 108 per cent as at the end of November 2021, which according to him, is a laudable feat to attain in spite the COVID-19 and economic challenges posed on business and revenue generation in the country.

The president whose visit coincided with the last day of a four day week long tax drive activities organised by FCT-IRS to create awareness, applauded the strategic approach deployed by the Service for the sensitisation campaign with a road show, as an enlightenment strategy which is meant to awaken and increase the tax paying culture from both individuals and organizations.

While speaking, former president of the Institute and also the former Executive Chairman of Federal Inland Revenue Service, Dr. JK Naiyeju also commended the leadership of the FCT-IRS for providing conducive environment for the tax payers adding that such environment would excite those coming around to pay their taxes.

His words: “I was excited when I came in to the premises because of how beautiful and well organised it is. Every taxpayer that walks into this building will be happy to have business with FCT-IRS.”

Responding, the Acting Executive Chairman, FCT-IRS, Mr. Haruna Abullahi reiterated the service’ commitment in partnering with CITN and other relevant organisations to empower the personnel for effective service delivery.

Abdullahi added that he would always welcome any form of partnership that would help to build the capacity of his staff with a view to attain improved performance in the Service.