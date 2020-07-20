City, Gunners in action





Watford will have a huge mountain to climb when Manchester City visit Vicarage Road. The Hornets are 17th on the table, three points clear of the drop zone and have sacked manager Nigel Pearson with just two games left to play. City on the other hand were dumped out of the FA Cup by Arsenal and will be seeking a positive response. With nothing to play for and a spot in the Champions League for next season secure, it will be interesting to see how the Citizens will line up here.

Aston Villa will take on Arsenal at Villa Park. Villa are in the relegation zone, three points from safety and will need to win to stand a chance of beating the drop. Their opponents are flying high however and made it to the FA Cup final after beating Man City 2-0 at Wembley. Mikel Arteta seems to have found his rhythm with the Gunners and Villa look set to be his next victim.