Civil servant in trouble for standing surety for stranger



A civil servant with the Osun state government, Yusuf Adeniyi, has been remanded in prison for standing surety for a stranger and deceiving the court.



Justice Peter Lifu of a federal high court, Osogbo, had June 22, 2020 ordered the remand of Adeniyi for failure to present the defendant he stood for.



When the case came up on Monday, the prosecutor, Mr. Muyiwa Ogunleye, informed the court that efforts to get the defendant arrested proved futile because the surety was paid to stand for him.



He told the court that Adeniyi deceived the court by representing himself as cousin to the defendant who he did not know where he lives.



He said the defendant, Folorunso Olayanju, who is standing trial on a criminal charge, gave a false address of Abuja, where he claimed to reside and run away.



But, a lawyer, Mr Kazeem Badmus, urged the court to grant Adeniyi bail, promising that the man he stood for, would be arrested.



He said Adeniyi has been in correctional center since June 22, saying his bail will not jeopardize the prosecution but rather help in getting the defendant.



However, the prosecutor told the court that he has filed objection to the bail because the second surety to the runaway defendant has not been arrested.



He stated that the second surety was said to be working with the state Ministry of Sport and efforts have been intensified to get him.



Justice Peter Lifu thereby adjourned to July 15, for hearing of bail application and ordered that Adeniyi be remanded in correctional center.

