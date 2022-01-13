Civil servant rapes 13-year-old girl to death

Delta State Police command has arrested a staff of State Local Government Service commission, Mr. Nwosu Chuka, for raping 13 years old girl to death.

It was gathered that the demonic civil servant allegedly hypnotised the innocent girl before raping her to death.

The 13 years old girl was allegedly raped to death at Bathonic Hotel, Issele-Uku, Aniocha north local government area of state.

It was learnt that the Spsuspect surrendered himself to the Police after some weeks of raping Miss Joy Nwabueze Onua, who allegedly bled to death.

Community sources had it that Mr. Chuka confessed to the crime before he was detained at the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID), in Asaba.

The deceased had since been deposited at the Federal Medical Center FMC mortuary Asaba.

The Chairman, Delta State Child Implementation Committee, Mrs. Kevwe Agas, said the Committee was waiting for Police reports to proceed to Court.

Accoding to her, “When the case of death of a 13 year- old rape victim, Miss. Joy Nwabueze Onua, came to us, our team of investigators were sent to gather information for the Committee. We have done our report, now awaiting for the police to commence legal action”.

When asked to make the report of the Committee public, she said the report was to arm themselves for the legal battle ahead and not to give the suspect space to equip himself against them.