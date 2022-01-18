Civil servants urge FG to priorities workers’ welfare in 2022

President Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria(ASCSN) Comrade Etim Tommy has urged government at all levels to prioritise workers’ welfare.

Comrade Tommy stated this Tuesday while speaking to Blueprint in Abuja.

He said some states were yet to implement the N30.000 minimum wage, adding that issues of double taxation and anti-workers’ policies grossly affected workers in 2021.

“Like our slogan says struggle continue, we cannot say it is yet uhuru. We will continue to struggle because already workers have been overstretched by double taxation and undue policies that have grossly affected them.

“Even the issue of minimum wage, some states are yet to implement. So, it is a concern to us as labour leaders. For governors who partook in the negotiations reached with all stakeholders, that is supposed to be implemented is behaving funny, it therefore, calls for concern”.

The labour leader frowned at those asking for the removal of labour matters from the Exclusive list to the concurrent list.

“This also lends credence for those who are clamouring that Labour matters should be taken out of exclusive legislative list. This, therefore, means that they don’t mean well for Nigerian workers”.