Civil servants urge sack of NHIS boss

The Association Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, (ASCSN), has called for the sack of the Executive Secretary of the National Insurance Health Scheme (NHIS), Prof. Usman Yusuf, following financial impropriety and gross abuse of office.

The Vice Chairman of the Abuja Chapter of ASCSN, Comrade Isaac Ojemhenke, who revealed this at a press briefing,in Abuja stated that Prof.

Usman used his office to arbitrarily award a contract worth N46,798,512 to a certain Lubehk Nigeria Limited.” Ojemhenke further disclosed that the NHIS boss had through an aborted illegal secondment in 2016, brought his nephew, Hassan Yar’Adua into the scheme and posted him to the procurement department to make the deal possible.

He also explained that the company, Lubehk Nigeria Limited, belongs to Prof. Usman’s brother, Alh. Kabir Yar’Adua, adding that his son, Kabir was still a director at the company, as at the time of awarding the contract to the company.

He stated further : “Prof. Yusuf had on March 5, 2018, in less than 24 hours of the NHIS governing council meeting, engaged in a hurried move to release for investment N45 billion without regard to approving authority and due process.

“He needs to be asked to step aside in order to serve as a deterrent to others.

This is very necessary, in order to avoid sending the wrong signal in respect of the anti-corruption war of the present administration.

