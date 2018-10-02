Civil societies applaud Borno APC primaries on credibility

The All Progressives Congress governorship primary in Borno was one of the “most highly organised and credible” from assessments by political parties nationwide, a coalition of civil societies which monitored the conduct of the election in Maiduguri has declared.

President, Coalition of Civil Societies and Media Executives for Good Governance in Nigeria (COCMEGG), Omooba Kenneth Aigbegbele, who doubles as Executive Secretary, Citizens Watch Nigeria (CWN), said in a statement made available to Blueprint yesterday in Abuja.

Aigbegbele said the CSOs interest in the state was generated by the number of governorship aspirants in BornoAPC which was as high as 21, forcing the coalition to quietly enter Maiduguri to monitor all processes in the conduct of the primaries from accreditation of delegates, transportation to the venue, voting and the conduct of electoral officials sent from the APC headquarters in Abuja.

“Borno state recorded the highest number of governorship aspirants in the APC and because of that, we expected a chaos situation which was why we came into Maiduguri silently for very serious monitoring of all processes.

We monitored every step from accreditation of delegates at the state hotel on Sunday to access of all aspirants to meet with delegates, the conduct of electoral officials and the voting.

“We saw a complete neutrality of electoral officials, voting, collation and sorting of votes were done transparently before agents of all aspirants; we saw all aspirants going round to meet delegates, we also saw that aspirants had agents.

Ballot papers were sealed on arrival and procedures were well read out and followed.

In summary, the standard of what we saw during the APC governorship primaries was one that can compare to well organised presidential primaries of a ruling party in Abuja,” Aigbegbele said.

The election was won by Professor Babagana Umara Zulum, a former Commissioner of Reconstruction, Rehabilitation and Resettlement who scored 4,432 votes and he was trailed by Idris Mamman Durkwa, who scored 115 votes.

All four other contestants who took part in the election including a party chieftain, Alhaji Gambo Lawan, accepted the outcome and congratulated the winner with a promise to work for the party’s victory in the 2019 general election

